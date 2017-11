ITEM: HALT & REIN DEMI NECKLACE w/ black diamond Swarovski

Donor: Shannon Fisher

Value: $75.00

Minimum Bid: $25.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: Measurements: 33 inches in length. Adjustable length. Pendant adds an additional 6 inches in length. 7/8 inch at widest point.

Materials: Made with Swarovski crystal, stainless steel chains (no tarnish). A timeless piece!

*Handmade in North Carolina.

Shipping: $8.00

Website:https://halt-rein.myshopify.com/collections/necklaces