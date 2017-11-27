ITEM: Full Page Ad Design – Valor Designs

Donor: Valor Design

Value: $200.00

Description: One Full Page Ad Design by Valor Designs. Valor Designs has built a nationally recognized equine advertising agency. Creating designs for show horse industry leaders including AQHA All Time Leading sire Invitation Only along with several young Stallions. We always strive for unique and creative designs. We work closely with you to create advertisements that are as special as your horses and business. We have a deep understanding for the horse industry and strive to provide the best customer service possible to meet your equine and advertising needs.

Minimum Bid: $70.00

Increments: $10.00

Shipping: None