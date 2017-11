ITEM: Equine or Christian Baseball Cap

Item: Equine or Christian Baseball Cap

Donor: KO Hats & Graphic Design

Value: $35.00

Minimum Bid: $10.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: Buyer can choose from website their choice of Equine and Christian Baseball Caps. All adjustable to fit both youth and adult.

Shipping: Donated within the US

Website: www.kohats.com

Contact: 509.628-6904