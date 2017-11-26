ITEM: Dermatologist Quality Skin Products
Donor: Jane Backes/Dr Mary Fleischli
Value: $675.00
Description: Skin Better Science – Rejuvenate Smoothing InterFuse Treatment Cream, Protect Antioxidant Alto Defense Serum, Rejuvenate Smoothing InterFuse Intensive Treatment Lines, Rejuvenate Smoothing Daily Treatment Eye Cream, Neocutis Perle Skin Brightening Cream, and SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Sunscreen SPF 35.
Minimum Bid: $225.00
Increments: $25.00
Shipping: Donated
Website: https://skinbetter.com/ http://www.neocutis.com/