ITEM: Dermatologist Quality Skin Products

Item: Dermatologist Quality Skin Products 

Donor: Jane Backes/Dr Mary Fleischli

Value: $675.00

Description: Skin Better Science – Rejuvenate Smoothing InterFuse Treatment Cream, Protect Antioxidant Alto Defense Serum, Rejuvenate Smoothing InterFuse Intensive Treatment Lines, Rejuvenate Smoothing Daily Treatment Eye Cream, Neocutis Perle Skin Brightening Cream, and SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Sunscreen SPF 35. 

Minimum Bid: $225.00

Increments: $25.00

Shipping: Donated 

Website: https://skinbetter.com/  http://www.neocutis.com/