ITEM: DANA HOKANA COMPLETE DVD TRAINING COLLECTION

Item: COMPLETE DVD TRAINING COLLECTION

Donor: Dana Hokana

Value: $720.00

Description:

Complete DVD Collection

Includes:

Maximizing Your Western Pleasure Horse vol.1

Maximizing Your Western Pleasure Horse vol.2

Maximizing Your Western Pleasure Horse vol.3

Take Control vol. 1

Take Control vol. 2

Take Control vol. 3

Take Control vol. 4

Take Control vol. 5

Take Control vol. 6

Take Control vol. 7

Spur Control Done Right Part 1

Spur Control Done Right Part 2

Spur Control Done Right Part 3

Connecting the Quadrants

Beyond Western Pleasure

Secrets To A Truly Willing Horse

The Horse Lover’s Answer – A Complete Guide to Selecting and Caring For Your Horse

The Horse Lover’s Answer – A Complete Guide to Learning to Ride Western – With a Special Section on Western Tack

101 Safety Tips For You And Your Horse

Minimum Bid: $240.00

Increments: $25.00

Shipping:

Contact: https://www.facebook.com/teamhokana/?fref=ts (951) 302-9463