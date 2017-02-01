ITEM: Custom western design hip purse/phone case (B)

Item: Custom western design hip purse/phone case (B)

Donor: Lucky Fox Designs (Allysn Light)

Value: $60 each

Minimum Bid: $20.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: Custom leather or hair on cowhide hip purse/phone case/clutch. Unique design allows for the hip purse to double as a stylish clutch. Buyer can choose from any in stock leather or cowhide and embellishment for a case sized to their specifications (to fit their particular phone plus other items such as cash, credit cards, chap stick, etc.) See our Facebook page for additional details and examples.

Shipping: included