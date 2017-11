Item: Custom Top Grain Chaps

Donor: Deb Moyer Show Tack

Value: $500.00

Description: Top Grain Leather, Choice of Color, Silver Concho on Back and 3 Piece Silver Buckle Set on Front ***MUST BE REDEEMED BY JUNE 30, 2018**

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Increments: $25.00

Shipping: At actual cost

Contact: www.showtack.com deb@showtack.com 814.224-5570