Item: Custom Swarovski Phone Case
Donor: Bling It On – Meredith Knotts
Value: $125.00
Minimum Bid: $45.00
Increments: $10.00
Description: Stunning original Custom Phone case out of Swarovski Crystals
Shipping: Donated
Contact: 304.841-6155
Web Site: https://www.facebook.com/IveGotYourSparkle/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=25824730
