Item: Custom Spur Straps

Donor: Greg Rainforth

Value: $100.00

Minimum Bid: $40.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: Custom tooled spur straps. You can choose from 2 tone, natural or dyed one color . Stainless buckles which you can add your own Silver if you want. Be patient there is a 2 month back order because everything is custom!!

Shipping: Included

Contact:402-769-8755

Web Site: https://www.facebook.com/tailsandtack/

