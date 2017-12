ITEM: Bronc Halter w/Teal crosses

Item: Bronc Halter w/Teal crosses

Donor: Brandi Scafe

Value: $180.00

Minimum Bid: $60.00

Increments: $10.00

Description: Beautiful custom all leather bronc halter. Brand new. Hand painted, real cross with teal croc overlay. Made by Rockin A Custom Leather

Website: