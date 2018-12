Item: Black T-Shirt w/Foal head image

Item: Black T-Shirt w/Foal head image

Donor: Andrea Boicoff

Value: $40.00

Minimum Bid: $20.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: Black with large picture of the head of a colt on the back & small one on the front. Size medium / large. Standard cotton t-shirt.

Shipping: Donated

http://www.pleasurehorse.com/content/audrey-grace-auction