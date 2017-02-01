ITEM: 5 Training DVD’s by Nancy Cahill
Donor: Nancy Cahill
Value: $240.00
Minimum Bid: $80.00
Increments: $20.00
Description: My videos are the result of 40 years of working with horses and riders of all levels. Because some people don’t have access to a trainer, I felt these videos would be the next best thing. 5 DVD’s: Horsemanship I & II, Taking Your Obstacles Out Of Trail, Competitive Trail & Western Riding
Shipping: at cost
Website: http://www.nancycahill.com/page/about-me/
Contact: cahillqh@gmail.com 936.348-1218