ITEM: 5 Training DVD’s by Nancy Cahill

Donor: Nancy Cahill

Value: $240.00

Minimum Bid: $80.00

Increments: $20.00

Description: My videos are the result of 40 years of working with horses and riders of all levels. Because some people don’t have access to a trainer, I felt these videos would be the next best thing. 5 DVD’s: Horsemanship I & II, Taking Your Obstacles Out Of Trail, Competitive Trail & Western Riding

Shipping: at cost

Website: http://www.nancycahill.com/page/about-me/

Contact: cahillqh@gmail.com 936.348-1218