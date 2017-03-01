ITEM: 3 Quillins Figure 8 Foal Halters

Item: 3 Quillins Figure 8 Foal Halters

Donor: Kerry Bradoc and Open For Suggestions

Value: $75.00

Minimum Bid: $25.00

Increments: $5.00

Description: Our Figure 8 Halters are made from hand select English Finish Bridle Leather that’s little lighter in weight than our traditional halter leather and won’t stretch like halters made from latigo leather! These halters are just as durable but much lighter. Available in lightly oiled Havana (VERY dark brown). The halter of choice for the Kentucky thoroughbred breeding farms. Solid brass hardware and hand dipped bridle leather makes these halters as durable as they are good looking.

Our newborn will fit for the first 4 – 8 weeks and our foal up to 4 – 6 months. Our Figure 8 / Calf Halter comes standard with a double buckle crown (extra crowns available) that makes for a little snugger fitting halter – great for new babies. Grab Tab NOW REMOVABLE WITH SNAP.

Shipping: UPS in the US free

Website: https://quillin.com/jshop/product.php?xProd=1010&xSec=1&jssCart=adeab18c8b29d8838b174a581ce33632

https://www.facebook.com/OpenForSuggestion/ https://bradacranchsouth.com/

Contact: bradacranch@yahoo.com