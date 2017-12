Item: 3 dozen FAMOUS McGrath’s Magic Horse Muffins (B)

Donor: Chef Kevin McGrath

Value: $40.00

Minimum Bid: $15.00

Increments: $5.00

Description:

I will send 3 dozen muffins, the recipe, a baking tin and all ingredients to make McGrath ‘s Magic Horse Muffins. The recipe and muffins are priceless! No horse has ever resisted them. Made with our family recipe and special secret ingredient. OK, it’s