ITEM: 2018 Weanling Nomination for Premier Quarter Sires

Donor: Claire Binkowski

Value: $250.00

Minimum Bid: $85.00

Increments: $20.00

Description: Weanling nomination to the hottest Futurity program going!!! Horse must be sired by a PQS stallion in order to be nominated and must be nominated by September 1, 2018. If nomination paperwork is not submitted by the deadline, late fees will apply.

Shipping:

Website: https://www.facebook.com/PremierQuarterSires/ http://www.PremierQuarterSires.com

Contact: premierquartersires@gmail.com 608-235-4804.