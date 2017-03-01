PleasureHorse.com > Audrey Grace Auction > Items > ITEM: 2018 Weanling Nomination for Premier Quarter Sires

Item:  2018 Weanling Nomination for Premier Quarter Sires

Donor: Claire Binkowski

Value: $250.00

Minimum Bid: $85.00

Increments: $20.00

Description: Weanling nomination to the hottest Futurity program going!!!   Horse must be sired by a PQS stallion in order to be nominated and must be nominated by September 1, 2018. If nomination paperwork is not submitted by the deadline, late fees will apply.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/PremierQuarterSires/     http://www.PremierQuarterSires.com 

Contact:  premierquartersires@gmail.com    608-235-4804.