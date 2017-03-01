ITEM: 2 Newborn, Foal & Suckling Turnout Halter
Donor: Kerry Bradoc and Open For Suggestions
Value: $60.00
Minimum Bid: $20.00
Increments: $5.00
Description: Newborn, Foal & Suckling Turnout Halter Expertly handcrafted in our Paris, Kentucky work room from hand selected heavy domestic 5/8 inch strap and solid brass hardware. The halter of choice for the Kentucky thoroughbred breeding farms. As durable as they are good looking and available with a number of options.
Comes standard with a single buckle crown and adjustable chin.
Shipping: UPS in the US free
Website: https://quillin.com/jshop/product.php?xProd=972&jssCart=e603cedc6a17ac31f308bb531a346dc3
https://www.facebook.com/OpenForSuggestion/ https://bradacranchsouth.com/
Contact: bradacranch@yahoo.com