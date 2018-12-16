Item: 2 Schneider’s Foal Saver Blankets
Donor: Kerry Bradac and Open For Suggestions
Value: $100.00
Minimum Bid: $35.00
Increments: $5.00
Description: 2 Schneider’s foal saver blankets. You pick size and color
- Prevents hypothermia in the critical first days; essential for breeders in cold climates.
- Made with Tekno-Dri® lining to help finish drying the newborn’s coat at birth.
- Additional layers of polar fleece and fiberfill insulation for warmth and moisture transport; outer cover is high count cotton to withstand repeated washings.
- Expandable Velcro front to expand as the foal grows, stretch shoulder for comfort and bellyband fastening for warmth and coverage.
Shipping: Donated
